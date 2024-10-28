Missing Clayton County woman last seen near Atlanta airport, police say

article

Clayton County officers are asking the public for help finding a woman who went missing for over a week.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 49-year-old Sharon Parrish.

Officials say Parrish was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 19 near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, Parrish lives at Holly Tree Townhomes on Highway 85 and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Officers described the missing woman as 5 feet 3 inches tall with a weight of 138 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Parrish was last known to be wearing a black coat and a red and white jumpsuit.

If you have any information about where Parrish may be, call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 or call 911.