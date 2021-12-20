Shaq-a-Clause celebrates 20th year, looks to expand

More than 500 school students in the Atlanta area received a gift from NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal .

Monday was the 20th annual Shaq-a-Claus took place at West Lake Elementary School in Henry County.

Students took pictures with Shaq and a life-size Tonka dump truck.

The Tonka truck stands over ten feet high and 17 feet long.

Shaq's mom had the idea to start Shaq-a-Claus for kids many years ago, and her son made sure her dream came true.

Shaq said his goal is to have a Shaq-a-Claus marathon, where he helps in all 50 states,

Right now he's present in five locations,

