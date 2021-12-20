Expand / Collapse search

Shaq-a-Clause celebrates 20th year, looks to expand

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Henry County
Shaq-a-Claus

More than 500 school students in metro Atlanta got a visit and gift from the big guy ahead of Christmas. No, not Santa Claus, but Shaquille O'Neal. Shaq hosted his 20th annual Shaq-a-Claus celebration which has been trying to spread to all 50 states.

Monday was the 20th annual Shaq-a-Claus took place at West Lake Elementary School in Henry County.

Students took pictures with Shaq and a life-size Tonka dump truck.

The Tonka truck stands over ten feet high and 17 feet long.

Shaq's mom had the idea to start Shaq-a-Claus for kids many years ago, and her son made sure her dream came true.

Shaq said his goal is to have a Shaq-a-Claus marathon, where he helps in all 50 states, 

Right now he's present in five locations,

