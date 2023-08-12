Saturday storms knock lights out for some Georgians

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 6:13 PM EDT until SAT 7:00 PM EDT, Coweta County, Heard County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SAT 6:45 PM EDT, Coweta County, Fayette County, Fulton County
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Upson County, Lamar County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until SAT 7:00 PM EDT, Carroll County, Polk County, Haralson County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Heat Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Saturday storms knock lights out for some Georgians

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

Saturday severe weather forecast

Here's a look at your FOX 5 Storm Team forecast as severe weather rolls into Georgia.

ATLANTA - Customers scattered across Georgia have reported power outages as severe weather rolls into the state.

Of the nearly five million homes in the Peach State being serviced by power companies, just over 35,000 of them were in the dark as of 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

INCOMING THUNDERSTORMS HALT FLIGHTS, DISRUPT MARTA TRANSPORTATION TO ATLANTA AIRPORT

The vast majority of people affected were Georgia Power customers in the metro Atlanta area, and slightly southeast of the perimeter.

This is a developing weather system. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.