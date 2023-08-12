Saturday storms knock lights out for some Georgians

Customers scattered across Georgia have reported power outages as severe weather rolls into the state.

Of the nearly five million homes in the Peach State being serviced by power companies, just over 35,000 of them were in the dark as of 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

The vast majority of people affected were Georgia Power customers in the metro Atlanta area, and slightly southeast of the perimeter.

This is a developing weather system. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.