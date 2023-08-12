Incoming thunderstorms halt flights, disrupt MARTA transportation to Atlanta airport

article

Flights may be delayed to or from Atlanta's main airport due to incoming severe weather, according to officials.

The National Weather Service issued the severe thunderstorm warning for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Saturday evening.

Airport officials encouraged customers to check their flight for delays to see if they were affected.

The airport implemented a Ground Stop, a safety measure that slows or halts aircraft traffic at a specific airport. By 6 p.m., it appeared some of the aircrafts were beginning to move again.

SATURDAY STORMS KNOCK LIGHTS OUT FOR SOME GEORGIANS

Meanwhile, if you were planning on taking the train to or from the airport this evening, that plan may need some tweaking.

MARTA announced a power issue affecting trackways from the Airport to East Point. Bus shuttles will be taking passengers at the Airport, College Park and East Point stations instead. Riders can also opt in for an $8 Lyft credit, just click here.

This is a developing weather system. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.