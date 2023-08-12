Incoming thunderstorms halt flights, disrupt MARTA transportation to Atlanta airport

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 6:13 PM EDT until SAT 7:00 PM EDT, Coweta County, Heard County
9
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 6:06 PM EDT until SAT 6:45 PM EDT, Carroll County, Coweta County, Douglas County, Fayette County, Fulton County
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Upson County, Lamar County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until SAT 7:00 PM EDT, Carroll County, Polk County, Haralson County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Heat Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Incoming thunderstorms halt flights, disrupt MARTA transportation to Atlanta airport

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Credit: Federal Aviation Administration)

ATLANTA - Flights may be delayed to or from Atlanta's main airport due to incoming severe weather, according to officials.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

The National Weather Service issued the severe thunderstorm warning for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Saturday evening.

Airport officials encouraged customers to check their flight for delays to see if they were affected.

The airport implemented a Ground Stop, a safety measure that slows or halts aircraft traffic at a specific airport. By 6 p.m., it appeared some of the aircrafts were beginning to move again.

SATURDAY STORMS KNOCK LIGHTS OUT FOR SOME GEORGIANS

Saturday severe weather forecast

Here's a look at your FOX 5 Storm Team forecast as severe weather rolls into Georgia.

Meanwhile, if you were planning on taking the train to or from the airport this evening, that plan may need some tweaking.

MARTA announced a power issue affecting trackways from the Airport to East Point. Bus shuttles will be taking passengers at the Airport, College Park and East Point stations instead. Riders can also opt in for an $8 Lyft credit, just click here.

This is a developing weather system. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.