Atlanta weather: Rain, wind, hail possible as storm moves across Georgia

Atlanta is bracing for a round of severe weather and damaging wind gusts on Wednesday.

Several metro Atlanta counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning as a powerful cold front continues to advance eastward.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed areas of northern Alabama and North Georgia, including Atlanta, northward through western New England in a Level 1 out of 5 risk on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

Counties under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5 p.m. include Rockdale, Morgan, Henry, Walton, Butts, Jasper and Newton counties.

Counties under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:45 p.m. include Spalding, Fayette, Meriwether, Pike, Henry, Troup, Coweta and Clayton counties.

Counties under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:30 p.m. include Oconee, Barrow, Clarke, Jackson and Oglethorpe counties.

Those who fall in the storm's path could see showers, gusty winds and even hail.

After the storm passes, the rest of the evening is expected to be dry.

The temperature is expected to drop by the time most Georgians wake up on Thursday morning.

Severe weather damage across Georgia

CALHOUN STORM DAMAGE

Calhoun police have warned drivers to avoid the area of Alton Drive near Peters Street, Reeves Street at Victory Drive and East Line Street by Fain Cemetery where trees are down.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Credit: City of Calhoun Police Department)

"We would like to take this time to remind the public to please drive slower than the posted speed limit when raining and to turn on your headlights," a spokesperson for the department warned. "Do not rely on your automatic headlights."

CHEROKEE COUNTY STORM DAMAGE

Cherokee County deputies are also reporting fallen trees from Lake Arrowhead Drive to Ruff White Road.

The sheriff is warning drivers to avoid the area if possible. The road could be closed until at least 10 p.m., or even midnight.

(Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Holly Springs police have shutdown Marble Quarry at Crestmont Lane where trees and power lines have fallen.

Georgia Power was made aware of the conditions, but there's currently no word on when the road will be cleared.

Police recommended taking Cove Road to Mountain Brook Road and Misty Trace as a detour.

The department said they would keep drivers updated on the latest here.

(Credit: Holly Springs Police Department)

COBB COUNTY STORM DAMAGE

Cobb County police announced the closure of Mabry Road at Stonechat Court in Roswell due to downed trees and wires.

Officials will announce when the road reopens here. Until then, drivers are encouraged to look for alternate routes of travel.

(Credit: Cobb County Police Department)

This is a developing weather system. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.