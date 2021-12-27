Severe storms possible Wednesday, record warmth throughout the week

Those across the Deep South will want to be "weather aware" on Wednesday as a line of powerful to severe storms are expected to move through.

The forecast seems more like one for a spring day than a day between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The temperatures also are not feeling it either.

Expect some record warmth in the days ahead with temperatures running 15 to 20 degrees above normal for the last week in December.

Several high-temperature records are in jeopardy.

Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours, Georgians will want to keep a close eye on the weather.

The possibility of thunderstorms stretches across all of north Georgia.

Storm threats include a high chance of heavy rain and a medium chance of damaging wind. There's a low possibility of lightning and tornados.

The further northwest in the state, the greater the risk some of those storms turn severe.

There is a marginal risk to areas northwest of Atlanta with just a sliver of in extreme northwest Georgia that is under a Level 2 or slight risk.

Another round of strong to severe storms is possible on Saturday and then winter will return by Sunday and into next week.

Long-range models are hinting at very cold air overnight Sunday into Monday and that may squeeze out some flurries.

No issues at this time, but stay with the FOX 5 Storm Team for updates all week long on the timing and intensity of this all.

