Several small fires set overnight in Brookhaven, police looking for arsonist

Brookhaven police are actively searching for an arsonist responsible for setting multiple fires overnight. Authorities report that several fires were intentionally set in the area around Buford Highway and North Druid Hills Road.

Among the incidents, a dumpster was set ablaze on Curtis Drive shortly before another dumpster fire was reported on Lincoln Court. Additionally, fire crews responded to a grass fire on Corporate Boulevard and another fire along West Druid Hills Road.

Investigations are ongoing, and the Brookhaven police urge anyone with information about these incidents to come forward. Residents in the affected areas are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.