Family of woman killed in DeKalb-Peachtree Airport plane crash reaches settlement

article

A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed by the family of one of the victims of the deadly plane crash at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport last year.

The lawsuit claimed pilot 47-year-old Jonathan Rosen was not properly trained on the modified aircraft, having only received a five-day course and logging only two flight hours. It further claimed Rosen did not properly account for the weight and balance of the craft following the modifications, leading to the crash.

"Lauren Harrington and the two children that embarked on that flight with Mr. Rosen trusted him to ensure the safety of the aircraft and pilot the aircraft safely to their destination," said Beasley Allen attorney Mike Andrews. "They placed their lives in his hands, and unfortunately, he failed to keep them safe."

The lawsuit also named Algab Holdings, LLC and JDR Capital Holdings, LLC as additional defendants.

The NTSB said the crash caught by an airport security camera. The single-engine Cessna 210 took off from PDK airport the afternoon of Oct. 8, climbed 250 feet, veered left, and crash, according to the FAA's initial crash report. The aircraft caught fire after crashing, and large flames and smoke were seen at the crash site.

Lawyers for Harrington said a new Rolls-Royce turbine engine was installed just before the crash to provide more power, but it also needed more fuel. They said to compensate, an auxiliary fuel tank was installed which changed the airplane’s weight and balance.

Andrews said the plane was headed to Houston with a full fuel load and four people aboard including pilot Rosen, his 14-year-old daughter Allison, and her friend, 13-year-old Julia Smith.

"While we cannot ever give the family what they truly want - their daughter - we are hopeful that resolving this case helps by providing our clients answers to the questions they have struggled with regarding the crash," Andrews said. "We are grateful to have been able to work for such a deserving family and are thankful for their trust in our work."

A settlement figure and other details have not been released.

The NTSB has only issued a preliminary accident report on the crash. Its findings could take another 14 months.