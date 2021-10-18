Private law firm hired by family of one of the victims to investigate deadly PDK crash

The family of one of the victims of the deadly plane crash at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport earlier this month has hired a law firm to investigate.

The Beasley Allen Law Firm will look closely at this pilot's qualifications and training as well as the weight and balance of the aircraft.

"Our client is trying to process this sudden and unexpected loss, and part of that process is looking for answers about the cause of the crash," said Mike Andrews, who handles all types of aviation litigation for the firm, involving both civilian and military aircraft. "We will be looking closely at this pilot's qualifications and training as well as the weight and balance of the aircraft. The pilot is responsible for ensuring that the plane is airworthy and within flight limits. We are honored to work for our clients to ensure that this investigation is thorough and provides as many answers as possible, including how and why this tragedy occurred."

The National Transportation Safety Board Investigator-In-Charge arrived at the scene of Friday's Peachtree-DeKalb Airport plane crash. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The single-engine Cessna 210 took off from PDK airport the afternoon of Oct. 8, climbed 250 feet, veered left, and crash, according to the FAA's initial crash report. The aircraft caught fire after crashing, and large flames and smoke were seen at the crash site.

Andrews said the plane was headed to Houston with a full fuel load and four people aboard including pilot 47-year-old Jonathan Rosen, a 14-year-old family member, and her friend as well as a family friend.

Both the FAA and NTSB are investigating.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS