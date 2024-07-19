Serial rapist arrested in DeKalb County, according to police department

The DeKalb County Police Department says it has successfully identified and arrested a serial rapist who was targeting victims through personal ads.

According to DKCPD, the rapist would lure victims to the area of Dogwood Pass and Turner Hill Road. Once his victims arrived, he would pull out a gun and sexually assault them.

The Special Victims Unit believes there may be additional victims/crimes that have not been reported. They are urging anyone with information regarding the sexual assaults in and around this area to please contact the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

DKCPD did not identify the suspect.

They also urge all residents to use caution when responding to personal ads.