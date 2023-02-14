Dramatic body cam video shows Georgia officer saving choking infant's life

A Senoia police officer is being credited with saving the life of a choking baby. The dramatic body camera video of the incident has been released.

Alexis Callaway is a school resource officer in Senoia and when the kids are out of school, she is back on the streets on patrol. That was the case last December right before Christmas, when a family called 911 reporting an infant choking. That family says Officer Callaway’s calm, quick actions made all the difference.

The body camera video shows Officer Alexis Callaway and other Senoia officers rushing into the family’s home. It’s Officer Callaway who takes the baby from the grandmother and starts life-saving first aid.

"I’ve been certified since the age of 16 and working with kids and stuff like that," said Officer Callaway.

Officer Alexis Callaway runs into a home after a report of an infant that was choking. (Senoia Police Department)

Officer Callaway begins the technique of inverting the baby and patting his back. They said he was lifeless and having trouble breathing.

Reporter: "You didn’t hesitate. You took the baby right away."

Callaway: "No hesitation, no. I saw the baby. Saw that it was the grandmother that had the baby. I took it. Made myself at home and started going."

Report: "What is that patting supposed to do?"

Callaway: "It is supposed to release anything that could be obstructing the airway. And you are supposed to have them angled kind of downward to help get them lodged out."

And that did it.

The four-week-old baby couldn’t swallow liquid from his bottle and it had blocked his airway. Firefighters and paramedics joined in. The liquid came out. The fresh air in. A total team effort she says.

"It’s rewarding, I think he was one month old, now gets the rest of his life," the officer said.

Officer Callaway has been on the force here for two years. She encourages everyone to learn CPR.

Officer Alexis Callaway is a resource officer during the day, but patrols the streets of Senoia when school lets out. (FOX 5)

She’s earned thanks from the baby’s family and praise from her department.

"Prevent what could have been a disastrous outcome in that even during that time of mayhem, that she brought just a sense of calm to that entire incident," said Capt. Jason Ercole.

The Senoia Police Department will award Officer Callaway with the department’s lifesaving award. That will be given out at the ceremony in March.