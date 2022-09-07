Sen. Raphael Warnock will accept Herschel Walker's proposed debate with conditions, campaign says

Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign issued a statement Wednesday saying the incumbent will conditionally accept GOP challenger Herschel Walker's proposed debate in Savannah.

Warnock said he would participate in the debate hosted by Nexstar if Walker agrees topics will not be provided before the debate. Warnock also wants Walker to accept a debate in Macon on Oct. 13 or the Atlanta Press Club debate on Oct. 16. Warnock initially proposed both.

"It's time for Herschel Walker to stop playing games," Warnock's campaign manager Quentin Fulks said. "The job of a U.S. Senator isn't one where you know the topics ahead of time or get a cheat sheet, and Herschel Walker shouldn't need one to find the courage to walk on a debate stage. Reverend Warnock is hopeful that Herschel Walker will finally stop dodging debates and show voters if he’s really ready to represent Georgia."

After the Warnock campaign announcement, Herschel Walker told his opponent to "lock down" his debate in Savannah but didn't overtly accept Warnock's other conditions.

Walker said he was "ready" to debate Warnock after he spoke to Georgia farmers at the Northeast Georgia Livestock Barn.

"Oct.16 — if we negotiate, and we've got everything right, we'll be debating on Oct. 16," Walker said. "I'll be ready to go."

An Emerson College poll in August shows Trump-backed Walker with a two-point lead over Warnock, 46%-44%, in one of the country's most heated Senate races of the year. Seven percent of voters in the state remain undecided.