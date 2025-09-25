WATCH | Secoriea Turner murder: Closing arguments expected Thursday

The Brief Closing arguments begin today in Secoriea Turner murder trial. The 8-year-old was killed in 2020 near protest site after Rayshard Brooks’ death. Witness testimony described SUV being hit by bullets, later questioned in court.



Closing arguments are scheduled to begin today in the trial of a man accused in the shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner during the summer of 2020.

What we know:

Turner was killed when gunfire struck the SUV she was riding in near the site of citywide protests following the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks. The June 2020 demonstrations erupted after Brooks was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer in a Wendy’s parking lot.

On Wednesday, jurors heard from a witness who testified about what she saw as the vehicle carrying Turner was riddled with bullets. Prosecutors later pressed the witness on aspects of her account during cross-examination.

The defendant, Julian Conley, is facing charges in the case. Turner’s death drew national attention as Atlanta grappled with weeks of unrest in the wake of Brooks’ killing.

