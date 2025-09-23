WATCH | Secoriea Turner: Testimony continues on Tuesday in Fulton County

The Brief Lead detective Jarion Shepherd faced tense questioning from the defense. Testimony centered on conflicting suspect descriptions and video evidence. Trial of Julian Conley, accused of killing Secoriea Turner, could wrap up this week.



Tense exchanges marked the latest day of testimony in the trial of Julian Conley, accused in the 2020 shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner.

What we know:

Detective Jarion Shepherd, the lead investigator, spent hours on the stand Monday as defense attorneys pressed him on evidence and documentation. At times, Shepherd appeared to address jurors more than the defense team, drawing sharp back-and-forth questioning.

Shepherd testified that surveillance video and witness statements pointed to a suspect wearing a red shirt with white letters, light pants, and carrying an AR-15 and satchel — a description he said matched Conley. Defense attorneys argued the real shooter was described as wearing black and questioned why no formal lineup was conducted.

RELATED: Secoriea Turner murder: Lead detective testifies against Julian Conley

Turner’s mother, Charmaine Turner, gave investigators a different account, describing men dressed in black whom she called "bounty hunters." The conflicting descriptions have become a focal point of the defense.

Conley faces multiple charges, including malice murder, felony murder, and gang-related offenses. Prosecutors allege he fired into the car carrying Turner and her mother on July 4, 2020, near the site of protests following the police killing of Rayshard Brooks.

Last week, the defense requested a mistrial after Atlanta Police Detective Gereon Shepherd identified Conley during testimony about video evidence, despite the judge’s earlier warning against improper identification. The judge denied the request, telling jurors they would be responsible for deciding who appeared in the footage.

What's next:

The trial, now in its second week, is expected to conclude by the end of this week.