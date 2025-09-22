Secoriea Turner murder: Trial to resume Monday for Julian Conley

The Brief Julian Conley on trial for 2020 shooting death of Secoriea Turner Defense challenges video ID; judge denies mistrial request Co-defendant Jerrion McKinney sentenced to 40 years after Alford plea



The trial of Julian Conley, accused in the 2020 shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, will resume Monday in Fulton County Superior Court with more testimony expected in the high-profile case.

What we know:

Conley faces multiple charges, including malice murder, felony murder and gang-related offenses. Prosecutors allege Conley deliberately fired into the vehicle carrying Turner and her mother on July 4, 2020, near the site of protests following the police killing of Rayshard Brooks. Defense attorneys argue that the shooter was described as wearing black, while Conley was seen wearing red that night.

Last week, the defense requested a mistrial after Atlanta Police Detective Gereon Shepherd identified Conley during testimony about video evidence, despite the judge’s earlier warning against improper identification. The judge denied the request, telling jurors they would be responsible for deciding who appeared in the footage.

Conley’s co-defendant, Jerrion McKinney, entered an Alford plea earlier this month, acknowledging prosecutors had enough evidence to convict while maintaining his innocence. McKinney was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

What's next:

The trial is expected to conclude by the end of this week.