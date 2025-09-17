Secoriea Turner: Opening statements begin for man accused of murder

The Brief Opening statements in Julian Conley’s trial set for Wednesday Conley charged with murder in 2020 shooting of Secoriea Turner Co-defendant Jerrion McKinney sentenced to 40 years in plea deal



Opening statements are set to begin Wednesday in the trial of Julian Jamal Conley, the man accused in the 2020 shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner.

What we know:

Turner was killed on July 4, 2020, while sitting in the back seat of her mother’s Jeep near a protest site at a Wendy’s in southwest Atlanta.

The fast-food restaurant had been the center of weeks of demonstrations after police fatally shot Rayshard Brooks. Prosecutors say armed groups were blocking nearby roads when Turner’s mother tried to drive through the area. Investigators allege Conley fired an AR-15-style rifle, striking Turner in the head. She later died at a hospital.

Conley was indicted in 2021 on multiple charges, including malice murder, two counts of felony murder and gang-related offenses. His trial, which began with jury selection Monday at the Fulton County Courthouse, is expected to last about two weeks.

Earlier this month, co-defendant Jerrion McKinney entered an Alford plea — a type of guilty plea in which a defendant maintains innocence but concedes prosecutors have enough evidence for conviction. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.