Second stolen DeKalb puppy found, reward offered for third

Puppy number two is now safe and sound in a dognapping saga officials are hoping will end soon.

On Sunday afternoon, Violet became the second of three dogs stolen during a break-in at PAWS Atlanta that have now been found within a close radius to the animal shelter.

PUPPY STOLEN FROM DEKALB COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER FOUND SAFE, TWO DOGS STILL MISSING

PAWS Atlanta took to Twitter and Instagram saying a man walking his dog spotted Violet tied to a telephone pole in the neighborhood. They say he recognized the puppy and brought her back to the shelter.

"The location where Violet was found is close to PAWS Atlanta and also not far from where Emilia was found on Friday night," the post read. "It's highly possible that the suspect lives in that area, so we encourage people who live nearby to be especially vigilant."

The shelter located on the 5200 block of Covington Highway in DeKalb County was burglarized last week. Employees reported seeing a suspicious person wearing a hoodie, walking back and forth around the shelter. They say they heard the sound of breaking glass and immediately called the police.

When police arrived, they say they found the back door's window smashed with a rock and crates left open.

Now the hunt is on to find toy Yorkie, Princeton.

The PAWS Atlanta Twitter account tweeted out a thousand-dollar reward for any information leading to Princeton's safe return.

If you're interested in helping find him, the staff says you can print flyers and post them in the area, or online on websites like Nextdoor, Craigslist or Facebook.

That's how Emilia, the first puppy, was found. According to a representative from PAWS Atlanta, a shelter volunteer spotted a photo of a puppy on Nextdoor that "strongly resembled" one of the missing dogs.