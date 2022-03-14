Second arrest made in deadly Lawrenceville neighborhood shooting

article

Police in Gwinnett County said they have made a second arrested in a deadly shooting in a Lawrenceville neighborhood late last month.

Brendon Woods, 21, of Lawrenceville, was taken into custody by US Marshals in Gastonia, NC. Brendyn Walker, 24, of Lawrenceville, was arrested earlier this month. Both are charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Gwinnett County police said Walker and Woods are responsible for the shooting death of 21-year-old Dakota Mcgee around 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 27 near the intersection of Macland Drive and McCart Road. Mcgee was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died from his injuries.

Walker was found in a vehicle a short distance away and was taken to the hospital. He was later arrested and booked into the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center.

Woods went on the run and tracked to North Carolina where he waits extradition back to Gwinnett County.

Police said they're investigating if drugs may have been a motive behind the deadly shooting.

