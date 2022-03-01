Arrest made in deadly Lawrenceville neighborhood shooting

article

Police in Gwinnett County said they have made an arrested in a deadly weekend shooting in a Lawrenceville neighborhood.

Brendyn Walker, 24, of Lawrenceville, was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Gwinnett County police said Walker shot 21-year-old Dakota Mcgee this past Sunday around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Macland Drive and McCart Road. Mcgee was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died from his injuries.

Walker was found in a vehicle a short distance away and was taken to the hospital. He was later arrested and booked into the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center.

Police said they're investigating if drugs may have been a motive behind the deadly shooting.

