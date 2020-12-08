Missing 12-year-old Clayton County boy located safe

article

Police in Clayton County said a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon made it safely home later that evening.

Alexander Gonzalez-Perez has no history of running away or of mental illness, the Clayton County Police Department said. He was last seen in the driveway of his family home located in the 300 block of Hunt Creek Court in Rex around 4:30 p.m.

He told his family he was going outside to get something from the family’s car, but he never returned, police said.

The circumstances surrounding his safe return to his parents has not been released.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.