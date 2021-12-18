Search continues for man missing in Lake Lanier after falling off boat

article

After the second full day of searching, officials said there still is no sign of a man who went missing on Lake Lanier.

MAN GOES MISSING IN LAKE LANIER AFTER FALLING OFF BOAT

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said the man was last seen at Mary Alice Park in Forsyth County on Thursday evening.

According to investigators, the man is believed to have been trying to work on his boat when he fell into the lake and did not resurface.

DNR officials have been using side-scan and sector scan sonar on Saturday to try to locate the man. Officials also deployed a Remote Operated Vehicle without luck.

It was not clear if the weather hampered their efforts.

Officials had been searching since 8 a.m. and called off the search at sundown.

The man’s identity has not been released.

It was not immediately clear if DNR officials would be continuing their active search on Sunday morning.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____