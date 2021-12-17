Man goes missing in Lake Lanier after falling off boat

article

Officials are searching for a man who went missing in Lake Lanier on Thursday night.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials tell FOX 5 the victim was last seen at Mary Alice Park in Forsyth County Thursday.

According to investigators, the man is believed to have been trying to work on his boat when he fell into the lake and did not resurface.

Crews began their search for the man Thursday night but suspended it after it became too dark.

Game wardens, Forsyth County Fire crews and the Corps of Engineers will return to the scene at 7:30 a.m. Friday to use sonar to continue their search.

The identity of the man has not been released.

