Search continues for driver that struck, killed Decatur High student riding bike home

A teen was killed after being hit by a car while riding his bike home. Nearly a year and a half later, his family is still trying to get closure as investigators continue their search for the driver.

That driver struck 16-year-old John Poe on November 14, 2020 and left as the Decatur High School student laid dying.

"I see John in kids walking to school. They're tall skinny kids with fluffy hair walking down the road," John's brother, Jason Poe explained.

Poe said his brother John should be wrapping up his junior year at Decatur High School right now. Instead, a collision on Covington Highway near South Indian Creek Drive in DeKalb County snuffed out the teen’s promising future.

"The closer you get to things like milestones like graduation or just a simple walk to school, you know that those days aren't going to happen for him," Poe detailed.

Poe said John was riding home from a sleepover at a friend’s house. According to the incident report, police found John’s belongings scattered about along the intersection including his black bike, a red cap, an ear bub, and his cellphone.

"Each day is a day learned to deal with John's passing. The pain never goes away. You just learn to deal with it," Poe explained. "I don't mind thinking about John. I don't want to think about the aspects of those final hours."

The report states there is video footage of the collision, but FOX 5 was not able to get a copy as of this report.

Police found one of John’s Nike sneakers was in the roadway, the other on the sidewalk nearby.

Investigators believe that driver was in a white car, but they’re not sure of its make or model.

"This person took the ultimate gift from another human being and that's life," Poe said.

At the time of the collision, police said the suspect vehicle could have damage on the front passenger side where the impact happened. If you know anything, please reach out to DeKalb County Police immediately.

