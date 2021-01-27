Scottsdale man arrested in connection to death of toddler

article

A 23-year-old Scottdale man was arrested this week in connection to the death of a toddler, deputies said.

Kentavious Hardnett was arrested in Stone Mountain on Wednesday by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit with assistance from the DeKalb County Marshals Office and the Brookhaven Police Department K9 Unit.

According to the arrest warrant, a 19-month-old child was in the care of Hardnett on Sunday when the toddler was injured in a fall. The child died as a result of those injuries.

Hardnett was charged with felony murder and is being held in the DeKalb County jail without bond.

