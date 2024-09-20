Scissor altercation at East Hall High: Football practice ends with student injured

A physical altercation between two East Hall High School football players following practice on Wednesday evening led to one student sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Hall County Schools, one of the students reportedly used a pair of scissors during the fight. Emergency services, including law enforcement and medical personnel, responded to the scene.

The student accused of wielding the scissors is currently in custody and faces disciplinary actions as outlined in the Hall County School District's student code of conduct.

The incident remains under investigation, and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office is handling further inquiries.

The names of those involved have not been released.