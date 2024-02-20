Brutal school bus attack leaves Douglas County teen with concussion, mother says

A Douglas County student is recovering after a brutal beating on school property sent him to the emergency room. Now, school officials are investigating the incident that the student’s mother says never should’ve happened.

"My son, he didn’t deserve that … he’s a good kid, he did not deserve that," Felicia Carrington said.

Carrington told FOX 5 she is angry and her 17-year-old son, Zion, is traumatized after a violent encounter on the bus ride home from school on Friday landed him in the ER with a concussion.

"They beat him with a belt buckle, one of them spat on him," she recounted.

The concerned mother said she was out of town when she got a call notifying her that Zion had been repeatedly assaulted by two students.

To make matters worse, she watched parts of the attack in videos posted to social media by other students.

"They were pulled off of him by students on the bus two or three times and then one time by the bus driver … I still haven’t seen video of his face when it first happened, and I don’t want to," she said, fighting back tears.

In a letter sent to parents on Monday afternoon, school officials addressed the attack saying: "… we have been working closely with Douglas County School System Police Department and our local law enforcement to conduct a comprehensive investigation."

"The safety and well-being of our students will always be our top priority. Because of this unending commitment to our families, this news has caused grave concern," the statement read.

Carrington said she is now hesitant to send her son back to school.

"I’m just thinking about what my baby has to go through," she explained.

She told FOX 5 she fully intends to press charges.

"This was a straight-up assault, and I’m not gonna rest until we have our day in court," she said.

In the statement, school officials said: "We care deeply about the well-being and success of every student in our community. Maintaining a safe and nurturing environment remains a top priority."

Officials did not share specifics on the punishment for those involved but did say they would face disciplinary action and consequences.