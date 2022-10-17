Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
7
Freeze Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 12:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 3:00 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Polk County, Paulding County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, Heard County, Coweta County, Troup County

Scarecrows invade historic downtown Roswell

By
Published 
Roswell
FOX 5 Atlanta

Scarecrow content brings Halloween spirit to downtown Roswell

The Roswell Woman’s Club is hosting the fifth annual BOO Y’aLL Scarecrow Contest in historic downtown Roswell. The contest challenges local businesses, organizations, schools, and teams to design and build their own scarecrows, all of which will line Canton Street through the month of October.

ROSWELL, Ga. - Something scary is happening along Canton Street in Roswell right now — well, at least if you’re a crow!

Right now, the Roswell Woman’s Club is hosting the fifth annual BOO Y’aLL Scarecrow Contest in historic downtown Roswell. The contest challenges local businesses, organizations, schools, and teams to design and build their own scarecrows, all of which will line Canton Street through the month of October. 

And now, it’s your turn to get involved: visitors are being asked to vote for their favorite scarecrow using DONATE2VOTE — and all the money raised benefits education and nonprofits in North Fulton County. Voting is open through Oct. 29, and winners of each category will be announced on Facebook on Oct. 30.

The Roswell Woman’s Club, by the way, is a nonprofit organization with a mission of supporting the community in various areas, including educational scholarships and grants, cultural arts, and historical preservation. Club leaders say they’ve raised more than $2.4 million for the community since 1997. 

We couldn’t wait to take our own stroll down Canton Street to check out the scarecrows — click the video player in this article for a look at our morning in historic downtown Roswell!