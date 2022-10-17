Scarecrows invade historic downtown Roswell

Something scary is happening along Canton Street in Roswell right now — well, at least if you’re a crow!

Right now, the Roswell Woman’s Club is hosting the fifth annual BOO Y’aLL Scarecrow Contest in historic downtown Roswell. The contest challenges local businesses, organizations, schools, and teams to design and build their own scarecrows, all of which will line Canton Street through the month of October.

And now, it’s your turn to get involved: visitors are being asked to vote for their favorite scarecrow using DONATE2VOTE — and all the money raised benefits education and nonprofits in North Fulton County. Voting is open through Oct. 29, and winners of each category will be announced on Facebook on Oct. 30.

The Roswell Woman’s Club, by the way, is a nonprofit organization with a mission of supporting the community in various areas, including educational scholarships and grants, cultural arts, and historical preservation. Club leaders say they’ve raised more than $2.4 million for the community since 1997.

We couldn’t wait to take our own stroll down Canton Street to check out the scarecrows — click the video player in this article for a look at our morning in historic downtown Roswell!