SCANA Energy hosts annual Field Day at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Hundreds of local elementary school students spent Tuesday morning on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, hanging out with Falcons and United team members and celebrating a year of academic achievement.

SCANA Energy hosted its 3rd annual Field Day at the stadium on Tuesday, celebrating the hard work of elementary school students who attend one of the company’s sponsored homework centers. SCANA Energy Homework Centers are after-school programs held at 10 Title 1 schools here in metro Atlanta, in which kindergarten through fifth-graders get some extra time with teachers to complete homework and to improve test scores and studying skills.

Participating schools include Beecher Hills Elementary in Atlanta, Brumby Elementary in Cobb County, and Stone Mill Elementary in DeKalb County; each homework center is limited to 30 children, keeping the student-to-teacher ratio low.

According to SCANA representatives, a report showed a 95% improvement in one elementary school’s math scores — and to celebrate results like that, students get to let off a little steam at the annual end-of-year Field Day! Today’s various on-field activities were led by local leaders -- including Falcons and United players -- and the day ended with a special awards ceremony for the students.

For more information on the SCANA Energy Homework Centers, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, getting in on some of the fun and games of Field Day!