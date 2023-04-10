Nearly $90K in high-end watches stolen from Buckhead store

article

A thief got away with near $90,000 worth of watches from Saks Fifth Avenue in Buckhead on Saturday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Atlanta Police say a man dressed all in black entered the store located at Phipps Plaza around noon on Saturday. Police say the thief had concealed the sledgehammer under his jacket.

The man got out the hammer, smashed a display case near the entrance, and made off with four Alpine Eagle watches, investigators say.

The man quickly ran outside and jumped into a waiting car.

A video posted on a popular Instagram page shows a silver Toyota SUV speeding away from the location. A tag number was not visible on the back of the vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers Atlanta to remain anonymous.