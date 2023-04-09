Atlanta police investigate 3 shot near Phipps Plaza

Officials are investigating a triple shooting that happened at an intersection across from Phipps Plaza.

Atlanta police officers were called to Oak Valley Road at Peachtree Road at 3:06 p.m. on Sunday. A male victim had been shot.

Through a preliminary investigation, officers discovered two other victims. All three were alert, conscious, breathing and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The Aggravated Assault Unit is conducting an investigation into the incident to find out what happened.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.