'Savage' gas station beating caught on camera in Senoia

Senoia Police say witnesses and Facebook posts helped them identify Steven Howard as the man who they say "savagely" beat a man waiting in the checkout line of a convenience store. They say Howard had been on the run ever since.

Security cameras at the Circle K in Senoia captured video of a man frantically running into the store. Police say they would later identify him as Howard.

Investigators say he was a passenger that night in a Ford 150 pickup truck at the gas pumps. They say the woman driving the truck had recognized a man who had entered the store as someone police had arrested and was sentenced in a domestic dispute in which she was attacked previously.

Police say he was making sure it was the same guy. Once he confirmed with the woman in the pickup.

The video shows him enter the store again, attack the man and beat him. After his arrest, police say Howard claimed the guy deserved it because of the previous domestic violence.

Police say that’s not how the law works and a 78-year-old innocent woman in the store got caught up in the fight and suffered injuries.

Police say they identified Howard from Facebook posts. He’s been on the run since the attack and refused to surrender. He was arrested by Columbus Police during a recent traffic stop and is currently in the Troup County Jail. He was charged with the aggravated battery of man and battery on the elderly woman.

Senoia Police Chief Jason Edens thanks the U.S. Marshals and the Troup County Sheriff’s Office who assisted in the investigation and arrest.