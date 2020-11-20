Sandy Springs retirement community will offer free COVID-19 vaccines to resident

A COVID-19 vaccine may be weeks away, but one metro Atlanta retirement community has already made plans to make sure its residents have access to it.

The Hammond Glen Retirement Community in Sandy Springs will offer free vaccines to its residents once the vaccine is available.

Lila Blake has been a resident for two and a half years. She has spent the last several months self-isolating.

"I was used to having Sunday lunches with my daughter and my grandchildren. Not getting to see them every week has been hard on me," Blake said. "I'm doing Zoom calls with my family. I have several friends who are doing the same thing and we talk every day."

For Blake, Thursday's news was welcoming.

And she said she got some welcoming news on Thursday.

"Knowing they've got this in place, it really makes it a no brainer. That's the best news I've had since February," Blake said.

According to Hammond Glen Retirement Community, it is one of the first senior living companies to do this.

They've partnered with CVS and Walgreens for the program.

"It will add another layer of protection for our residents and allow us to connect families together again, and bring a sense of normalcy back," said Pam Poucher, the community development director.

Companies Pfizer and Moderna both announced this week their COVID-19 vaccines were just about 95 percent effective.

Pfizer has submitted a request to the FDA for emergency use authorization, and that approval could come in the following weeks.