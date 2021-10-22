Sandy Springs police identify, arrest multiple armed home robbery suspects

Multiple suspects connected to a home invasion in Sandy Springs in early October have been identified and taken into custody, police announced Friday.

According to investigators, officers went to the 4700 block of Northside Drive shortly after 10 p.m. on October 1. After arriving, police learned several armed and masked suspects broke into a home and held a mother and her daughter at gunpoint.

The suspects demanded valuables and searched the home. The robbers also said they would kill the victims if they refused to comply, police say. Two cars and several personal items were stolen, authorities confirmed.

Police said investigators learned five armed suspects broke in and drove off with two cars.

22-year-old Montavious Goodwin was arrested and charged in connection to the robbery.

Sandy Springs home invasion suspect Montavious Goodwin. (Sandy Springs Police Department)

Goodwin faces charges for conspiracy to commit home invasion, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and theft by taking.

Another suspect, 21-year-old Norman Thompson was arrested and faces similar charges.

Sandy Springs home invasion suspect Norman Thompson. (Sandy Springs Police Department)

A third suspect, Darryl Johnson of Atlanta was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a Felony, theft by taking, among other charges.

Sandy Springs home invasion suspect Darryl Johnson. (Sandy Springs Police Department)

A fourth suspect, identified as 24-year-old Jude Morgan, was charged with home invasion, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and theft by taking.

Sandy Springs home invasion suspect Jude Morgan.

A fifth suspect, Azhanee Scott, was taken into custody and charged in connection to the armed robbery.

Sandy Springs home invasion suspect Azhanee Scott. (Sandy Springs Police Department)

Scott also was charged with conspiracy to commit home invasion, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and theft by taking.

Police arrested a sixth suspect,18-year-old Robert Gunter, in connection to the crime.

Sandy Springs home invasion suspect Robert Gunter. (Sandy Springs Police Department)

According to authorities, Gunter is charged with home invasion, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and theft by taking.

A seventh suspect, 24-year-old Jude Morgan was arrested and faces multiple charges.

Sandy Springs home invasion suspect Jude Morgan. (Sandy Springs Police Department)

Morgan was charged with home invasion, aggravated assault, and other charges.

Several local and federal law enforcement agencies assisted in the investigation and arrests.

Police continue to search for Jermaine Caldwell, 23, who faces similar charges in connection to the Northside Drive home invasion.

Jermaine Caldwell (Sandy Springs Police Department )

All suspects, except Cadwell, were booked into the Fulton County Jail.

An investigation continues and the suspect could face additional charges.

Anyone with information on Caldwell's whereabouts or other information on the case should contact the Sandy Springs Police Department at 770-551-2570.

