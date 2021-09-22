Sandy Springs approves increase to police officers' pay

One metro Atlanta city is showing its support for police officers by increasing their pay.

The City of Sandy Springs approved a 20% pay raise for Sandy Springs Police Department officers and sergeants during its Sept. 21 meeting. The Sandy Springs City Council voted to approve a 5% cost of living adjustment as well as an additional 15% salary increase.

The City Council and Mayor unanimously approved the pay increase, which was proposed by City Manager Andrea Surratt.

A city spokesperson said officials believe the pay increase will help attract, recruit and retain officers. The Sandy Springs Police Department considers recruits nationwide with candidates already from New York, Massachusetts, Arkansas, Arizona and Florida. The department has a hiring incentive of $10,000 for every out-of-state hire and a $4,000 hiring incentive for Georgia hires.

Starting pay for officers at Sandy Springs Police Department is as follows, according to a city spokesperson:

Recruits start out at $52,641.00

A Police Officer 1 — officer with four years of active duty military service or a Georgia PST certified officer with two to three years of experience in law enforcement — starts at $55,414.00

Officer with an associate degree $58,185 to $59,676

Bachelor degree $59,676 to $61,664

Police Officer 2 — an officer who is Georgia POST certified and has four or more years of law enforcement experience — start at $61,290

Full-time employees receive a contribution of 12%, paid by the city, of their annual salary into the City's 401(a) beginning the first month following one month of employment. Employees are eligible for a 457(b). The City will add an additional 5% into the employee's 401(a) for the first 5% the employee contributes to their optional 457(b) for a total of a 22% retirement contribution.

