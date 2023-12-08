Sandy Springs firefighters bring joy to young patients with heartwarming hospital descent

It was quite a surprise for young patients at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta on Friday. When they looked out their windows, they saw firefighters waving at them.

Sandy Springs firefighters came up with the plan. Rappel off the top of the hospital and spread a little joy on their way down. As they lowered themselves, they stopped and waved to patients on the other side of the glass.

"Not many kids get to see a fireman hanging outside their window," said Sandy Springs Fire Lt. Jason Anderson.

"It was a wow. If I was the firefighter, it would be scary. I'm really afraid of heights, so that would not be the job for me," said 10-year-old Nick.

Firefighters say they just wanted to bring a smile to the faces of the children, like 3-year-old Austin.

"Austin was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year and has been going through treatment since January 18. The end of treatment is May 2025, so we're counting down," said his mom, Chelsea Herre.

Image 1 of 32 ▼ Sandy Springs firefighters got in some training while giving the patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta a thrill on Dec. 8, 2023. (FOX 5)

For Austin, this is extra special. He wants to be a firefighter.

"To be here, and witness this and be part of it is a dream for all of us, to watch him see something cool and special that most kids don't get to see," said Chelsea.

Spider-Man made an appearance, and Santa was there too. Once everyone was safely on the ground, they went inside to deliver gifts and spend some time with the children.

"The joy that it brought us was not something we knew was going to happen. We thought we were just coming out here to give them some happiness, it brought us more joy than we could imagine," said Lt. Anderson.