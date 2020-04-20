RVs 4 MDs: Georgia couple lends their RV to a nurse during coronavirus pandemic

A couple living in the Atlanta area have donated their RV to a nurse more than 100 miles away.

Michael Lail and his wife RaeLynn connected with the Stacie Alberson, a nurse, in a Facebook group called RVs 4 MDs. The group connects RV owners and healthcare works and others who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The healthcare workers are able to isolate themselves in the RVs, minimizing the risk of passing the coronavirus to their loved ones.

"They're on the front lines of this. They're having to take the brunt of the virus. I'm glad we could find a way to help out from here," Lail said.

On Saturday, the couple drove about 2 and a half hours south to meet Alberson, who works in Crisp County.

"I didn't know either one of them until they posted on that Facebook page and we just happened to match up. I had messaged them and said I don't know if this is too far for you, but Michael said 'absolutely not, I'd be glad to come down,'" Alberson said.

The RV is now parked just about a mile from Alberson's house where her husband and two children are.

For the time being, she and another nurse will call the RV home.

"It's very humbling to see what people will do and how their hearts will open," Alberson said.

It's an act of kindness from a stranger that will give Alberson and other healthcare professionals a little bit of comfort during this uncertain and trying time.

"This Facebook group has brought a lot of peace of mind to a lot of families because it's very worrisome. You just don't know," Alberson said. "Yes, the majority of the people who get this virus do recover and have mild symptoms but you don't want to take the chance. So this group has taken that off my plate, so that it's one less thing I have to worry about."

