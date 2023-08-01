Masked man sexually assaults teen at gunpoint near Roswell nature trail, she says

A person of interest is being interviewed by Roswell police after a 19-year-old woman reported she was sexually assaulted while walking Riverwalk Trail Tuesday morning.

The woman told police she was on the paved path around 8 a.m. when a man wearing dark clothing and a surgical-style mask approached her from behind with a gun. She said he forced her into the woods where he sexually assaulted her.

As detectives continue their investigation, they have asked anyone with additional information to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100.