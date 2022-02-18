Roswell Police identify suspect in string of restaurant thefts

Roswell Police said Friday that warrants were secured for the man suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of meat products from a well-known steakhouse.

Surveillance footage captured the criminal breaking into the outdoor freezer at Uncle Jack's on Canton Street and taking $3,000 worth of food.

The restaurant's owner said the burglar broke early Thursday morning, but this wasn’t his first time going after them.

"He was able to come in and out three times before leaving in five minutes," General Manager Eddie Elrod explained.

After breaking into the freezer Valentine's Day morning, the suspect returned three days later on Thursday morning.

BURGLAR TARGETS ROSWELL RESTAURANT TWICE, STEALS $13K WORTH OF FOOD

Management said he went to the back of the freezer and snatched up 13-thousand dollars worth of premium meats between both burglaries.

Police secured arrest warrants for 53-year-old Warren Kearney in relation to the theft of over $15,000 in meat products from Uncle Jack's restaurant. (Roswell Police Department)

Authorities later identified the suspect as 53-year-old Warren Kearney of Sandy Springs. Police announced warrants were secured for Kearney's arrest Friday.

The restaurant is one of four Uncle Jack's in the area, so they've been able to pull some products from those locations. However, management says it still doesn't make up for this massive financial blow.

Anyone with additional information about this case or Kearney's whereabouts should contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100.

Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE