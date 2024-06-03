Rome police rescue baby fawn trapped in storm drain

Police officers in Rome, Georgia got a little wild surprise over the weekend when they were called to a rescue operation.

Officials say Sgt. Aaron Thacker and his team responded to West Rome on Sunday afternoon after a resident noticed a baby fawn had fallen into a storm drain.

The Rome Police Department shared a photo of the poor little animal stuck in the drain and Thacker waist-deep in the hole during the rescue operation.

Thankfully, the fawn was safely released from the drain and ran off into the woods.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Rome Police Department)

Thacker's small act of kindness got many cheers on Facebook, with people thanking him for doing his duty and saving the baby.