Rome police make multiple arrests during series of drug busts
The Rome Police Department made several arrests and seized multiple drugs over a three week period during the recent holiday period.
The police department use directed patrols and stationary check points that led to numerous traffic citations, 8 DUI arrests, 6 arrests for Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, and 9 others were arrested on outstanding warrants.
Police told FOX 5, around 3.5 pounds of marijuana, multiple THC candies and 2 firearms were seized during the operation.
Other violations over the three weeks included:
Seatbelt violations 49
Child Restraint violations 10
Speeding Violations 48
Hands Free violations 52
Police confirmed that no serious injury or fatal accidents happened within the city limits during the enforcement period.