Rome police make multiple arrests during series of drug busts

The Rome Police Department made several arrests and seized multiple drugs over a three week period during the recent holiday period.

The police department use directed patrols and stationary check points that led to numerous traffic citations, 8 DUI arrests, 6 arrests for Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, and 9 others were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Police told FOX 5, around 3.5 pounds of marijuana, multiple THC candies and 2 firearms were seized during the operation.

Other violations over the three weeks included:

Seatbelt violations 49

Child Restraint violations 10

Speeding Violations 48

Hands Free violations 52

Police confirmed that no serious injury or fatal accidents happened within the city limits during the enforcement period.