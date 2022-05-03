Roe v. Wade: Georgia public figures react to leaked SCOTUS draft appearing to overturn decision

A draft of a Supreme Court opinion apparently overturning Roe v. Wade, leaked and authenticated by Politico, sparked reaction across the U.S.

The draft says a majority of the court is prepared to overrule the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide. In its report, Politico emphasized the leaked opinion was a draft and could change.

Protests and counter-protests erupted in Washington, D.C. overnight.

ROE V. WADE: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW AS SCOTUS LOOKS POISED TO OVERTURN

The leak prompted candidates running for offices during the 2022 midterm elections in Georgia and elected officials to assert their stances on the issue.

A statement from Gov. Brian Kemp spokesperson Katie Byrd affirmed his pro-life stance but took issue with the apparent leak from the typically airtight Supreme Court.

"Georgia is a state that values life at all stages. Governor Kemp led the fight to pass the strongest pro-life bill in the country and championed the law throughout legal challenges. We look forward to the Court issuing its final ruling, however, this unprecedented breach of U.S. Supreme Court protocol is deeply concerning."

POLL: KEMP WIDENS LEAD OVER PERDUE IN GEORGIA GOP PRIMARY

Attorney General candidate and Georgia Sen. Jen Jordan responded to the report with a pro-choice statement:

The Rev. Sen. Raphael Warnock, defending his seat during the 2022 midterms, described himself as a pro-choice pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, defending her 14th Congressional District seat, emphasized her pro-life stance:

Dr. Rich McCormick, candidate for Georgia's 7th Congressional District seat, also reacted:

"As a doctor, Christian, and father of seven, I know without a doubt that life begins at conception. That's why I have boldly championed pro-life legislation as a private citizen and candidate for public office. All life has value and must be protected at all costs.

"If reports today are true and the Supreme Court is poised to strike down the most barbaric law in U.S. history, there's no doubt that President Donald J. Trump's legacy will be securing a rock-solid, conservative Supreme Court majority, which resulted in the protection of millions of innocent, unborn children in the United States.

"Today, we celebrate this encouraging news and President Trump's bold leadership. We also prepare for the fight to come, as left-wing radicals map out their plans to undermine the Court's ruling and once again legalize the murder of innocent babies in America."

The Democratic caucuses in both chambers of the Georgia General Assembly released joint statements condemning the leaked opinion.

Sen. Gloria Butler, Georgia Senate Minority Leader, wrote, "This reported Supreme Court decision might sound like legalese. But the clear message is that women aren’t equal people under the law. And they won’t stop at women. All underrepresented groups are just as much at risk. We need to come out and vote. Women are not second-class citizens. Barefoot and pregnant is not the America of the future. Educated and independent is the future,"

Advertisement

Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly wrote, "Last night’s terrible news made it clear: defending abortion access is on the ballot in Georgia this November. We’ve already seen Georgia Republicans attempt to ban abortion through their thoughtless bills this year during our session. This will only be the latest chapter in a long history of Republicans attacks on the right to abortions and women’s healthcare in Georgia. I stand with the overwhelming majority of voters who support reproductive freedom and Roe v. Wade. We pose the important question to Speaker Ralston and Governor Kemp. Will you stand with Georgians in this moment in history?"