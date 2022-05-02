Supreme Court leaked draft opinion overturning Roe vs. Wade: Publication stands behind report

The editorial staff at Politico says it stands behind an article published online Monday evening reporting on a leaked draft majority opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices which would overturn the court’s 1973 decision on Roe v. Wade.

FOX 5 Atlanta, FOX News, The Associated Press, and numerous competing news organizations have not been able to authenticate the draft opinion or verify if it represents the final majority opinion which would be handed down before the court’s term is up in late June or early July.

"After an extensive review process, we are confident of the authenticity of the draft," Politico Executive Editor Dana Linzer wrote in a memo to staff that has since been released. "We take our responsibilities to our readers and our publication with the greatest seriousness."

Politico said only that it received "a copy of the draft opinion from a person familiar with the court's proceedings in the Mississippi case along with other details supporting the authenticity of the document."

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," the draft opinion states.

The US Supreme Court is seen in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The draft is signed by Justice Samuel Alito, a member of the court's 6-3 conservative majority, who was appointed by former President George W. Bush.

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled," it adds, referencing the 1992 case Planned Parenthood v. Casey that affirmed Roe's finding of a Constitutional right to abortion services but allowed states to place some constraints on the practice. "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives."

The draft opinion in effect states there is no Constitutional right to abortion services and would allow individual states to more heavily regulate or outright ban the procedure.

FOX News Supreme Court correspondent Shannon Bream explains that draft opinions are circulated, updated, and changed for almost every case the court. Bream added that even justices' votes have been known to change during the usually secretive deliberation process. The bottom line is nothing is official until an opinion is signed and released by the court.

FOX News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.