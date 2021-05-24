Atlanta public safety panel unanimously approves Rodney Bryant as police chief

The City of Atlanta is close to confirming its next permanent police chief.

In a major step on Monday, the Atlanta City Council Public Safety panel approved Rodney Bryant as chief of the Atlanta Police Department. The vote was unanimous.

Bryant, appointed Atlanta's Interim Police Chief in 2020 after former chief Erika Shields resigned during the fallout of the police killing of Rayshard Brooks, is a more than 30-year veteran of the department. He first joined APD in 1988 and served as Interim Chief of the Atlanta City Detention Center prior to his appointment in June 2020.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms asked the City Council to confirm him during an April press conference on public safety. She was vocal in her support for Bryant, who she worked with during her time on Atlanta's City Council.

Bryant still needs a vote from the full City Council.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.