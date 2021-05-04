Rocky Ford Road homicide: Police release new video of suspects running from home

Atlanta police have released a new video showing possible suspects in a December homicide running down a northeast Atlanta street away from the crime scene.

It happened on Dec. 1 around 1:45 p.m. at a home along Rocky Ford Road NE near Fowler Street. Officers found a 24-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds after responding to the location for a report of a person shot.

He was rushed to an area hospital but later died.

One other person was at the home around the time of the shooting, but police said they do not believe she witnessed the incident. Investigators said they believe she heard an argument take place prior to shots being fired.

Monday, the home surveillance video shows the two suspects running away from the home along the sidewalk.

As far as the motive of the shooter, police said they are still working to learn those details.

Anyone who recognizes the pair or has tips about the shooting death can call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

