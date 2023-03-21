Man makes first appearance in murder of 3 relatives at Rockdale County home

article

A Rockdale County man accused of murdering three of his relatives at their Honey Creek subdivision home received some support in court on Tuesday.

Investigators say 21-year-old Jailon Gray killed his family members late Sunday evening and was still at the Sugar Creek Lane home when deputies arrived just after midnight Monday morning.

Investigators comb through a Rockdale County home for evidence after three family members were killed on March 20, 2023. (FOX 5)

It became a very emotional hearing for the Gray family with tears being shed in the courtroom.

While deputies have not released the victims’ names, a judge listed them in open court as Tamekio, Joy, and Corey Gray.

After the magistrate judge informed the 21-year-old Gray he was charged with killing three members of his family, the suspect told the court he had two questions. The first was about a plea deal, but the second was about lethal injection as a form of punishment.

Jailon Gray makes his first appearance in the deaths of three of his relatives at their Rockdale County home on March 21, 2023. (FOX 5)

Jailon Gray: "The first being: when do [I] get to put in a motion for a plea deal?

Judge: "That’s something you would need to address with your attorney."

Jailon Gray: "Is the lethal injection legal in Georgia?"

Judge: "Sir, this court cannot answer any legal questions…"

David Gray addresses a Rockdale County courtroom during his brother Jailon Gray’s first appearance on March 21, 2023. (FOX 5)

Another person rose and said he wanted to speak. He identified himself as David Gray, the defendant’s brother, and immediately begged the murder suspect to stop thinking about how his life would end.

"Don't go thinking about death, bro. Take it slow. I don't know what happened, only you know what really happened. That's the last thing I really need is my last family member dead," he said. "I love you. Keep your head up."

Titiana Sadler addresses a Rockdale County courtroom during Jailon Gray’s first appearance on March 21, 2023. (FOX 5)

Another woman also declared her love and support for Jailon.

"This is an unfortunate situation. I haven't seen you lately," said Titiana Sadler, a family member. "And I’m just sorry this happened. I really can’t believe it. It’s all so surreal."

He is charged with three counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and felony violation of probation.

There hasn't been any word yet on when Jailon’s next court appearance would be.