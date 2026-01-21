Rockdale asking for donations for homeless before winter storm

article

The Brief A winter donation drive is collecting cold-weather items for people experiencing homelessness New socks, hats, gloves and hygiene kits are especially needed Drop-offs are accepted weekdays at 1117 West Avenue



Rockdale officials are asking the public to help support people experiencing homelessness this winter through a cold-weather donation drive aimed at providing warmth and dignity during the colder months.

Planning & Development is collecting new and like-new winter essentials as part of its "Warmth for All" drive. Donations will be distributed to unhoused neighbors in need as temperatures drop.

Requested items include socks, hats, gloves, blankets, sleeping bags, hygiene kits and backpacks. Officials say blankets and sleeping bags must be gently used, while socks, hats, gloves and hygiene items must be new.

Donations are being accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Planning & Development lobby, located at 1117 West Avenue. Organizers say every contribution helps provide comfort and critical resources during winter weather.

