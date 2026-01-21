Rockdale asking for donations for homeless before winter storm
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Rockdale officials are asking the public to help support people experiencing homelessness this winter through a cold-weather donation drive aimed at providing warmth and dignity during the colder months.
Planning & Development is collecting new and like-new winter essentials as part of its "Warmth for All" drive. Donations will be distributed to unhoused neighbors in need as temperatures drop.
Requested items include socks, hats, gloves, blankets, sleeping bags, hygiene kits and backpacks. Officials say blankets and sleeping bags must be gently used, while socks, hats, gloves and hygiene items must be new.
Donations are being accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Planning & Development lobby, located at 1117 West Avenue. Organizers say every contribution helps provide comfort and critical resources during winter weather.
RELATED STORIES
- Certainty increases for 'destructive' ice storm in North Georgia this weekend
- Winter storm prompts urgent call to foster Atlanta shelter dogs
- Georgia winter storm: 'Destructive' ice, snow threatens metro Atlanta
- Georgia snow and ice prep checklist for weekend winter weather
- Georgia winter storm: Staying warm at home amid the ice, snow
- Storm Alert Days issued ahead of potential winter storm in North Georgia