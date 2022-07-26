Deputies search for missing 56-year-old Cherokee County man

article

Deputies in Cherokee County are searching for a missing 56-year-old man.

Robert Dwayne O’Hara was last seen on Tuesday near the Goodwill store along Bells Ferry Road at Wyngate Parkway, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies describe him as being 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing about 240 pounds, with white, but balding hair, a full white beard, and brown eyes, but wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, camouflaged shorts, flip-flops, and carrying a black and white umbrella.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.