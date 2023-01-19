Burglary crew targeting Hispanic grocery stores in Cobb, Cherokee counties, investigators say

A burglary crew has been targeting Hispanic grocery stores. Investigators say the same guys have hit three locations in the past few weeks.

Police in Kennesaw and Smyrna as well as Cherokee County Sheriff's investigators are all looking for four guys caught on surveillance video in a Dodge Ram 2500. Investigators say the crew have been breaking into Hispanic grocery stores.

Investigators say a few weeks ago they tried to force their way into the Super Mercado on Cobb Parkway in Smyrna.

Last week, investigators say they broke in to the Super Mercado La Villa in Kennesaw.

"They cut the power to the building, which stopped the alarm, and turned off the cameras," said Kennesaw Police Officer David Buchanan.

Investigators say the same guys broke into a grocery store on Highway 92 in Cherokee County. Investigators say they cut through a metal back door and tried to steal a safe. They were unsuccessful, but they did get make off with $2,500 in quarters, dimes and nickels.

Police were able to quickly link the crimes together.

"It's the same M.O. There's a driver that stays in the vehicle, 3 guys get out, they use a crowbar to get inside, and they're targeting the exact same type of establishment that belong to the same owner," said Officer Buchanan.

Police say with each store, they have gotten more brazen.

"In the earlier burglary that happened in Smyrna, the alarm went off and they scattered. Now they've gone to the extent of cutting the power to stop the alarm and camera system," said Officer Buchanan.

As their tactics escalate, investigators are concerned about what they will do next.

"We want to quickly identify them so this doesn't lead to something violent," said Officer Buchanan.

While all three agencies are working together, comparing notes and video, investigators welcome any tips or information.