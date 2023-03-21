River Ridge High School students evacuated after bomb threat

The students at a Cherokee County high school have been evacuated while police investigate a bomb threat to the school.

A spokesperson for Cherokee County Schools says the school superintendent issued an immediate emergency evacuation of River Ridge High School on the 400 block of Arnold Mill Road.

Officials say the evacuation comes after an anonymous bomb threat.

Students have been evacuated to the school's nearby stadium and the gymnasium of Mill Creek Middle School.

The school has dismissed all student drivers and have started bringing in buses to take the other students home. If you are a parent who has a child at the school who normally gets a ride, they can be picked up at noon at Mill Creek Middle School.

All of River Ridge High School's after-school activities have been canceled.

School officials are asking parents to not call either school or drive to the high school in order to keep the phone lines open for emergency communications and driveways open for emergency responders.

"We are taking this threat seriously and conducting a full investigation in an abundance of caution," a school spokesperson told FOX 5.

At this time, law enforcement agencies are conducting a sweep of the campus.

Investigators have not given details about the threat or if they have identified a suspect.

If you have any information about the threat, call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.