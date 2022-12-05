Police: Teens charged with shooting at Carrollton apartment complex

article

Carrollton police have charged two teens in the shooting of a man at a local apartment complex over the weekend.

Officials say shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, officers responded to a call about a shooting at the River Pointe Apartment on the 900 block of Lovvorn Road.

At the scene, officers found a man, identified as Tavis Kigwana, shot multiple times. His condition is not known at this time.

Investigators say witnesses described the suspects' vehicle as a white Dodge Charger, which officers found shortly afterward traveling on Alabama Street.

Police arrested two people inside the car, 18-year-old Joshua Isaiah Turner and 19-year-old Jayden Bolton, and charged both teens with aggravated assault.

According to detectives, the shooting appears to be drug-related.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests or charges could be possible.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451 and ask to speak with the ACE Unit.